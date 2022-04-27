Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 128,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 186,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red White & Bloom Brands (RWBYF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.