Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 128,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 186,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

