ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Tops $19,549.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $17.29 million and $19,549.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,314.49 or 0.99916433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00241977 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00105443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00314833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00150701 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

