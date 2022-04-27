Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE RRX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.36. 447,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,974. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

