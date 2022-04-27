Relx Plc (LON:REL) Increases Dividend to GBX 35.50 Per Share

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.45) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,412 ($30.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,316.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.04. The stock has a market cap of £46.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,781 ($22.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($31.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Relx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($41.10) price objective on Relx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.31) to GBX 2,330 ($29.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($33.33) target price on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($33.20) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.10).

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($28.97), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($401,729.43).

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.