Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.51

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

RNSHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($56.08) to GBX 4,600 ($58.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,122.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

