Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.09. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $485.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

