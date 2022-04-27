Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.31 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.63.

RGEN traded up $14.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.51. 2,034,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Repligen by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

