Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.07-3.15 EPS.

Repligen stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.55. 65,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,438. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Repligen by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

