Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.45

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $853.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.