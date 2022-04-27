Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 159,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

