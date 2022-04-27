Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 129,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.