Reviewing Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sberbank of Russia and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 1 0 2 0 2.33 Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.21 $32.88 million $2.80 8.70

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Orrstown Financial Services 25.31% 11.55% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

