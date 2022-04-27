Reviewing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D -464.76% -15.52% -13.13%

This table compares Iris Energy and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 65.60 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $3.72 million 24.26 -$17.29 million ($0.70) -2.03

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.29, indicating a potential upside of 172.86%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Sphere 3D (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

