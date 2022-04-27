Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of RPI.UN traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.01. 6,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$44.24 and a 12-month high of C$71.00. The company has a market cap of C$493.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.87.
