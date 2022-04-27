Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RPI.UN traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.01. 6,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$44.24 and a 12-month high of C$71.00. The company has a market cap of C$493.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.87.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

