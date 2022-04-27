Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($82.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($85.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($73.67) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($81.70) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,822.31 ($74.21).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,669 ($72.25) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £91.86 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,838.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,264.72.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

