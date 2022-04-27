River & Mercantile LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. 16,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $72.19.

