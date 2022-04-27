River & Mercantile LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000.

EEMV stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 562,258 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

