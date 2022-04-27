Robert C. Murphy Sells 900,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 39,462,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,003,469. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

