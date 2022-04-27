Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

NYSE:RHI traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

