Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Trading Down 6.6%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.66 and last traded at $102.12. Approximately 21,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 939,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 170.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

