Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.70. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 152,238 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

