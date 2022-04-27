Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,484,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,211,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $256.79. The company had a trading volume of 575,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

