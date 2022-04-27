Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 8,509 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $32,674.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,404,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

ROIV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 269,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

