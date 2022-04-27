Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 608,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.