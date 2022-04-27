Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 8136223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

