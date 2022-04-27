Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $472.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 911.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

