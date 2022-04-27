Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,538,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,042,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 911.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

