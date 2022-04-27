Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.50-15.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.55. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.32. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.63. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.