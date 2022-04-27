Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 285,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

