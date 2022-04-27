Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 285,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.