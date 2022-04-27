Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Up 4.8%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 23,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 802,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,457,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,420,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,390,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $47,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.