Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $152.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $152.00 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Shares of TMUS traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

