Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.37. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 270 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
