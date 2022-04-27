Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.37. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 270 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

