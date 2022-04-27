Rune Market Capitalization Achieves $900,132.46 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $66.59 or 0.00171129 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $900,132.46 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

