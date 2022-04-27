Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.35. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,365 shares.

RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

