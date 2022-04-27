Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.35. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,365 shares.
RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
