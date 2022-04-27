Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 8.6%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 193,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 412,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 76.86 and a quick ratio of 74.63. The firm has a market cap of C$71.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21.

Get Sable Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$26,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,540,053.44. Also, Director Terence Harbort sold 133,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$38,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,383,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,271,118.43. Insiders sold a total of 251,833 shares of company stock valued at $75,882 over the last 90 days.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.