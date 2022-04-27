Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 668,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. 294,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,025. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.