Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) to Issue GBX 1.90 Dividend

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 262.45 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £690.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.50 ($3.72).

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($9,939.84).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.