Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,726. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.