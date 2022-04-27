Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Down 4.2%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.46. 370,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 414,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scienjoy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scienjoy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Scienjoy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

