ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Reaches $22.00 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $41,419.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,086,971 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

