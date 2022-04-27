SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Up 0.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.57). 607,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,291,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.56).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

