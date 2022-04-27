Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

STX traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. 143,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,944. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

