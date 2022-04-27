SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $78.00 Average PT from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,970. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

