Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SNRH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.93.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
