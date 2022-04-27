Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

