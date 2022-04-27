SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.69.

S stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $142,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,688,839 shares of company stock worth $60,433,371 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.