Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SESN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

