SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,029 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $10.30.

SFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

