Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Buys $102,837.90 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) Director George Golumbeski acquired 28,330 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Golumbeski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, George Golumbeski bought 26,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $96,120.81.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,048. The company has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after buying an additional 390,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 390,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 347,202 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 327,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.