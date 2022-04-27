Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.24. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,033. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.